Uzbekistan, South Korea forge stronger ties through workforce training partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 15. The Director of the Migration Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, Bekhzod Musayev, and the Mayor of Ulsan, South Korea, Kim Doo-gyum, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the document, candidates wishing to work in Ulsan, South Korea’s economic capital, will undergo a three-month professional training and language course at the newly established Ulsan Professional Training Center in Fergana.

Graduates of the center will receive a work visa directly from the Ulsan city administration and will be employed at Hyundai’s shipbuilding plant.

The official opening ceremony of the center will take place in Fergana on March 18, after which training sessions will commence.

This initiative is being introduced exclusively for Uzbekistan among the 17 countries supplying labor to South Korea.

In general, Uzbekistan and South Korea have strengthened economic ties, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $54.3 billion from January through October 2024, showing a 6.7% increase compared to $50.9 billion for the same period in 2023.