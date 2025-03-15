Global Baku Forum bolsters Azerbaijan's position as center of int'l dialogue and co-op - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Amid today’s complex geopolitical shifts and global challenges, the need for cooperation and mutual understanding among nations has never been more critical, the political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"In this context, international forums that foster dialogue and promote solutions to pressing issues have become increasingly vital. The Global Baku Forum has emerged as a key platform on the world stage, drawing leaders from around the globe to engage in discussions on the most urgent global matters.

The Global Baku Forum, first held in 2013 under the auspices of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and with the support of Azerbaijan’s government, was created to promote dialogue between civilizations and cultures, seek solutions to global challenges, and address international issues such as security, human rights, and development. Over the years, the forum’s scope has broadened, drawing an increasing number of high-level participants, including officials from global institutions like the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU), as well as world leaders," he said.

Garayev noted that Azerbaijan is seen globally as a key advocate for international dialogue through the forum, positioning itself as a promoter of intercultural understanding and sustainable development.

"Azerbaijan is showcasing its growing influence on the international stage through the Global Baku Forum. The forum highlights Azerbaijan's balanced foreign policy and its commitment to addressing pressing issues such as the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), energy security, climate change, global security, and humanitarian crises. This event also reflects Azerbaijan’s multi-vector foreign policy, demonstrating its role as a reliable and neutral platform for global dialogue," he added.

The political analyst emphasized that the XII Global Baku Forum, which launched on March 13 under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, is being held successfully. The forum's theme, "Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities," has drawn considerable attention.

“The current forum has brought together around 400 influential political figures from various regions, including at least 50 current and former heads of state, prime ministers, UN leaders, scholars, and experts. The forum, which will conclude today, will feature a series of panels covering pressing global issues, including 'Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry,' 'Reimagining Multilateralism for a Multipolar World,' and 'The UN Pact for the Future: Building a New Global Consensus.'

In addition, there will be discussions on 'Path to Peace,' 'Middle Powers in the New World Order,' and ' Rebuilding for Peace-Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Regional Stability.' The event will also include lunch sessions focused on the Middle East and Ukraine-EU issues. Evening discussions will explore 'COP29: Breakthrough to Belem - Accelerating Transformation' and 'The Future of Europe.' The forum will also address critical issues such as new technologies, gender security, climate change, and global health crises. Panels such as 'New Technologies for New World,' 'Gender-Security-Climate Nexus,' and 'Global Health in Crisis: New Frontiers in Preparedness and Equity' will delve into these vital subjects,” Garayev added.

The political analyst also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks at the opening ceremony of the XII Global Baku Forum.

"As the President pointed out, Azerbaijan takes pride in the Global Baku Forum’s status as one of the leading international platforms for addressing pressing global issues. 'As always, I'm sure the forum and its members will generate ideas and approaches, especially now when the forum takes place after this dramatic geopolitical change,' the President stated. He also underscored the Forum's importance in his interview with Euronews on March 13. 'I hope that, as usual, the participants will share their views, opinions, and approaches to the issues on the global agenda, especially now when the situation on the international stage is changing dramatically. The potential of the forum is actually reflected in the names of the participants. As I said in my introductory remarks, we have more than 50 incumbent and former heads of state and government from different countries—people with great experience, knowledge, and expertise.

As we can see even from the opening session, there is a combination of opinions. They do not coincide, which is good. I'm sure that at the panels, the discussions will be even hotter. So, the forum always generates ideas and is very instrumental in elaborating new approaches to international issues,' the head of the state stated.

The Forum’s continued success, along with the hosting of other high-level events in Azerbaijan, underscores our country’s role as a pivotal platform for addressing critical global issues,' he added.

Garayev also pointed out that the Global Baku Forum is now widely recognized by the international community as a reliable and authoritative platform for dialogue. "The Forum further strengthens Azerbaijan's position in promoting peace, multiculturalism, and sustainable development on the world stage. The XII Forum demonstrated that Azerbaijan is not only a key player in the region but also in the broader global cooperation landscape. Baku continues to be acknowledged as a neutral and constructive space, facilitating dialogue between states and leaders with differing political perspectives," the political analyst concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel