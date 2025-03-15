UNESCO praises Azerbaijan's initiative in field of culture and climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Director of the Culture and Emergencies Section of the UNESCO Culture Sector Krista Pikkat, speaking at the international conference "Protection of Ancient Human Settlements: Threats and Current Approaches" in Baku, highly appreciated the Culture for Climate (C4C) initiative put forward by Azerbaijan during its presidency of COP29, Trend reports.

She noted that UNESCO is proud to participate in the dialogue of culture ministers held within the framework of COP29 last November, and considers the Culture for Climate initiative put forward by our country during the conference an important step in overcoming the consequences of climate change.

The Culture for Climate initiative put forward by Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29 is aimed at forming a positive agenda in this area by applying the norms of a culture of behavior sensitive to climate change. C4C aims to transform culture into an effective force for positive climate action through the promotion and presentation of traditions, arts and heritage.