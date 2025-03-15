Connecting railroads of two Iranian Provinces stands crucial - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The connection of the railroad networks of Iran's East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan provinces through the Urmia-Tabriz railway is considered a vital issue, said Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Trend reports.

Speaking during a visit to the Urmia-Tabriz highway in West Azerbaijan province, where she spoke to journalists on March 15, Sadegh emphasized that the construction of the Urmia-Tabriz railway line should be planned near the ongoing highway construction between the two cities. Further research will be conducted in the next phase to facilitate this project.

The Minister also noted that the completion of the Urmia-Tabriz highway will address several issues, including the expansion of sections one and two of the highway and the addition of more lanes.

The Urmia-Tabriz highway in Iran is being developed as part of the East-West corridor project. Spanning a total length of 164 kilometers, the highway's construction is divided into six sections. To date, 71 kilometers of the highway have been completed, including the first section (24.5 km), the second section (15.5 km), and the fourth section (31 km). Construction is currently underway on sections three, five, and six. A bridge over Lake Urmia will also be constructed as part of this route.