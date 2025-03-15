Azerbaijan-Ireland co-op in renewables remains on table - ex-Irish minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Although there is currently no collaboration between Azerbaijan and Ireland in the field of renewable energy, the possibility of future cooperation in this area has not been ruled out, Denis Naughten, former Minister of Communications, Climate Action and Environment of Ireland, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Naughten highlighted that Ireland has made significant strides in the development of offshore renewable energy.

"While we have made progress in renewable energy on land, we are applying more technological solutions in this sector offshore," he said.

Ireland is currently collaborating with several countries in North-Western Europe in the renewable energy sector.

"We are working on new technologies that will address energy demands for the coming decades," he added.

"While we do not have any current plans for cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field, we do have joint activities with our European colleagues in the application of wind energy technologies. However, we are open to exploring opportunities for future cooperation in renewable energy.

The former minister also expressed his satisfaction with participating in the Global Baku Forum and shared his expectations.

"I am participating in the forum this week as a guest of the World Academy of Art and Science. During these three days, I have had the opportunity to meet leaders from many countries around the world. Important global issues are being discussed here, and very interesting debates are taking place. Former and current leaders are exchanging ideas about the challenges, particularly the current global geopolitical challenges. They are demonstrating how we can work together to create a more constructive world order and develop new mechanisms. It is not just about networking with colleagues from around the world and listening to presentations, but also seeing how we can work together more constructively for the betterment of the people we represent or have represented in our countries," he concluded.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

