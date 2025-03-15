Azerbaijan plans to launch extensive language database for advancing AI dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. One of the main initiatives is the creation of a large database in the Azerbaijani language, which will serve as the foundation for developing artificial intelligence (AI), Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), told reporters, Trend reports.

In his statement to the media on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum, Jafarov emphasized that the structure he represents is working on over 52 projects related to technological solutions.

"Our collaboration with the World Economic Forum continues. There are more than twenty centers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution worldwide. We study their experiences, offer support to stakeholders in Azerbaijan, and share the knowledge gained. We assist universities, entrepreneurs, and government institutions with new technological solutions. For example, an AI project has already been implemented in the Ministry of Economy's call center," said Fariz Jafarov.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

