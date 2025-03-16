EIA updates oil output forecast for Azerbaijan in 2025-26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan's oil production is expected to reach 0.61 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2026, Trend reports.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has maintained its forecast for Azerbaijan’s output, keeping it unchanged from previous estimates.

For 2025, the EIA projects production at 0.63 mb/d, with output averaging 0.6 mb/d in the first quarter before rising to 0.63 mb/d in the second. Production is expected to remain at 0.64 mb/d in both the third and fourth quarters.

In 2026, output is forecast to begin at 0.63 mb/d in the first quarter, decline to 0.61 mb/d in the second, and decrease further to 0.6 mb/d in the third and fourth quarters.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, total oil and condensate production in January 2025 reached 2.3 million tons, with 2 million tons exported.

In 2024, Azerbaijan’s total oil and condensate production amounted to 29.1 million tons.