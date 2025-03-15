Azerbaijani oil prices up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on March 14 increased by $0.11 (0.15 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $73.32 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.07 (0.09 percent) to $71.97 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $0.3 (0.53 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $56.39 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $0.27 (0.37 percent) more than the previous rate, at $71.66 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of March 14 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD. The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

