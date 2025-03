BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijani judoka Aysun Mamedova won a gold medal at the Junior European Cup in Porec, Croatia, Trend reports.

The athlete, who competed in the 52 kg weight category, reached the final, having successively defeated rivals from Moldova, Sweden, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In the decisive match, Aysun Mamedova was stronger than the Swiss judoka La Monnaie, bringing the first medal to Azerbaijani team.