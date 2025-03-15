Former PM of Moldova calls on boosting private investment in healthcare

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The private investment in healthcare should be increased, Former Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici said during the panel discussion on “Global Health in Crisis: New Frontiers in Preparedness and Equity” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We need to attract more private investment into the healthcare sector. Where the private sector is involved, processes move faster. However, government institutions must support the private sector — whether it's in licensing, reducing bureaucracy, or providing tax incentives. We must work together to find a solution," he mentioned.

Gaburici also noted that it is necessary to increase investment in healthcare. However, in recent years, investment in this sector has decreased.

"One of the key problems is the illusion that we live or exist in isolation, that the interests of individual nations are separate from the overall well-being of the world. This mindset only leads to increased division and competition. It’s not just about the lack of medical resources. We went through COVID-19. But were we able to learn the lessons? Will we act differently if something like this happens again? Are we ready to ensure that logistics and infrastructure can handle a new crisis?" he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum is being held from March 13 to 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event discusses global geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crises, global recovery and regional stability, COP29, and other important global issues.

