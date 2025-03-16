Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani judokas win two more medals at European Cup in Croatia (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 16 March 2025 12:34 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijani judokas continued their successful run at the European Cup in Porec, Croatia, by winning two additional medals, Trend reports.

Madina Huseynova (40 kg) and Khadija Abdullaeva (44 kg) each secured bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

With these victories, Azerbaijani judokas have now earned a total of three medals at the European Cup. Earlier, Aysun Mamedova (52 kg) claimed the gold medal in the competition.

Five more Azerbaijani judokas are set to compete today at the European Cup.

