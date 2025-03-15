US president orders to wrap up seven agencies, including parent of Voice of America

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15.​ US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to eliminate seven additional federal agencies, including the one overseeing Voice of America and other government-funded media outlets worldwide, the White House website said, Trend reports.

The order specifically affects the US Agency for Global Media, which funds media outlets such as Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and Radio Free Asia.

Additionally, the order mentions the US Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), which is the primary source of federal funding for museums and libraries in the US.

Trump directed the heads of these agencies—mostly lesser-known organizations dealing with labor mediation and homelessness prevention—to eliminate any functions not mandated by law. According to the order, their activities and staffing levels should be reduced to the minimum necessary for fulfilling the legal functions assigned to them.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel