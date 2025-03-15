Uzbekistan endorses green energy agreement with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 15. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has approved an agreement on strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the development and export of clean energy, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Justice.

The relevant decree was issued on March 14.

Thus, the Ministry of Energy has been designated as the primary body responsible for the implementation of the international agreement. The implementation will be monitored by the Cabinet of Ministers and the heads of relevant ministries and agencies, following established procedures, once the document comes into force.

On November 13, 2024, a meeting was held between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. As a result of the meeting, the "Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transfer of Green Energy" was signed.

