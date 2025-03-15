Egyptian minister spotlights role of women in climate change and peace processes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Women, as citizens, mothers and representatives of their countries, play a key role in overcoming climate challenges, President of the National Council for Human Rights, Minister of Family and Population of Egypt (2009-2011) Moushira Khattab said at a panel discussion on “Gender – Security – Climate: Nexus” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"Without peace and respect for human rights, including women's rights, there will be no peace. On a global level, there will be no peace without justice and without adherence to international human rights law," Khattab mentioned.

She also noted that the climate crisis is no different from the COVID-19 crisis the world faced earlier.

"We saw how severely women were affected by this crisis, but it was women who became the main drivers of the solution to this problem, and we overcame it," added Khattab.

According to her, in order to successfully overcome the climate crisis, it is important for women to hold leadership positions in decision-making processes.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

