Azerbaijani diaspora, Morocco forge stronger bonds in pivotal meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Chairman of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, Fuad Muradov, met with members of the Azerbaijani community and the Morocco-Azerbaijan Friendship Association in Rabat, the capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Committee told Trend.

The meeting began with the playing of the national anthems of both the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a moment of silence to honor the memory of those who gave their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

"Our country's diaspora policy, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has gained new dimensions, and thanks to Azerbaijanis living abroad, it has become even more intensive," Muradov remarked during his meeting with the Azerbaijani community.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco, Nazim Samadov, emphasized the importance of further strengthening friendly relations between the two countries and acknowledged the contribution of the Azerbaijani community in Morocco in this regard.

Mohammed Fakiri, President of the Morocco-Azerbaijan Friendship Association, expressed gratitude to the Committee for organizing the meeting and expressed confidence that the association's ties with the Azerbaijani community would deepen following the event.

The State Committee for Diaspora Affairs presented detailed insights into its ongoing multilateral projects, which include the establishment of Houses of Azerbaijan abroad, coordination councils, weekend schools, and other key initiatives. Videos of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speeches celebrating the victory in Karabakh were also showcased during the event.

Moroccans educated in Azerbaijan expressed their appreciation for the gathering with the Azerbaijani community, emphasizing their readiness to support the strengthening of state-public relations.

Azerbaijanis residing in Morocco thanked the Azerbaijani government for its continued attention to diaspora communities. They shared ideas for enhancing diaspora activities, raising awareness of Azerbaijan’s realities among the local population, and providing suggestions for further collaboration.

The meeting concluded with an iftar organized by the State Committee, in partnership with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco.

In line with the directives and recommendations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs has notably broadened the scope of public meetings held abroad in recent years, playing a crucial role in advancing the development of diaspora activities.

