Telegram founder allowed to leave France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Pavel Durov, founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, has left France and relocated to Dubai following approval from a French court, Trend reports.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport outside Paris in August 2024 and charged with a litany of violations related to the popular messaging app he founded. He had been banned from leaving the country.

After days of questioning, he was charged with several counts of failing to curb extremist and terrorist content and released on $5.6 million bail.