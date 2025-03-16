Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The average prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Dated Brent, and Urals (EX NOVO) crude oil didn't change significantly this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field amounted to $73.25 per barrel, remaining without change from last week. The maximum price during the mentioned period was $74.02 per barrel, while the minimum price - $72.81 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan remained at $71.98 per barrel. The highest price totaled $72.74 per barrel, and the lowest was $71.59 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil dipped to an average of $56.17 per barrel, reflecting a decrease of $0.1 (0.17 percent) compared to last week. The highest price for URALS hit $56.88 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $55.69 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price declined by $0.08 (0.11 percent) to $71.5 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $72.23 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $71.04 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 10.03.2025 11.03.2025 12.03.2025 13.03.2025 14.03.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $72.81 $72.92 $74.02 $73.21 $73.32 $73.25 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $71.59 $71.69 $72.74 $71.9 $71.97 $71.98 Urals (EX NOVO) $55.69 $55.8 $56.88 $56.09 $56.39 $56.17 Dated Brent $71.04 $71.15 $72.23 $71.39 $71.66 $71.5

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel