ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 15. The delegation of the Committee visited the headquarters of the organization in Lyon, France, as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Asset Recovery Committee of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Kazakhstan Bureau of Interpol, Trend reports via Asset Recovery Committee of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Throughout the visit, bilateral meetings were held with the heads of the Global Information and Outreach Management and Regional Support Division, Abdulaziz Obaidalla, as well as the Center for Financial Crime and Corruption Combat (IFCACC), Theos Badage.

“Topical issues were discussed with Interpol representatives and measures were outlined to organize training events and field missions to exchange experience in asset recovery, as well as to intensify efforts to combat financial and corruption crimes,” the information notes.

In the course of the meeting, INTERPOL General Secretariat staff also presented the new "Silver Notice" and the digital and operational capabilities of the Financial Crime and Corruption Combat Center (IFCACC), the criminal analysis division, and the command coordination center.

Meanwhile, the parties agreed to use the potential of Interpol to search for, seize, confiscate and return illegally acquired assets taken out of Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the Chairman of the Committee, Nurdaulet Suindikov, thanked the representatives of the General Secretariat for the invitation and emphasized that cooperation with the world's largest law enforcement organization, which unites 196 countries, will enhance Kazakhstan's capacity to search for and return assets.

INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organization) is an international organization that unites law enforcement agencies from countries to combat transnational crime. It provides support in investigations, information exchange, and coordination of actions between police services of different countries. The main goal of INTERPOL is to assist in solving crimes such as terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime, corruption, and other forms of criminal activity that transcend national borders.