BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijani karatekas delivered strong performances at the prestigious "Karate1 Premier League" tournament in Hangzhou, China, securing two bronze medals, Trend reports.

Nuran Rzazade (67 kg) and Farid Agayev (75 kg) both earned bronze medals, finishing third in their respective weight categories.

The Azerbaijani team competed in the tournament under the leadership of coach Shahin Atamov.