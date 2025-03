Photo: Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. A delegation of Turkmen NGOs, who are in Azerbaijan within the framework of the "Turkmen Heritage: Solidarity of Civil Societies" forum, visited Shusha, Trend reports.

The visit is being carried out through the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.

The delegation was provided with detailed information about the large-scale restoration and construction work being carried out in Shusha.