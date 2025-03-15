Azerbaijani Parliament sends letter of protest to European Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The National Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a letter of protest to the European Parliament in connection with the resolution of the European Parliament adopted on March 13, 2025, Trend reports.

"We strongly protest against the unfounded, biased and prejudiced resolution of the European Parliament on the "Illegal detention of Armenian hostages and so-called trials" adopted on 13 March 2025. The resolution, which does not take into account the principles of sovereignty, the rule of law and justice, does not recognize the legitimate right of Azerbaijan to prosecute those involved in serious crimes. Moreover, the resolution deliberately ignores the historical circumstances that have existed for the past thirty years and the enormous suffering that the Azerbaijani people have endured as a result of Armenia's illegal actions.

Armenia has occupied the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, committing countless war crimes against peaceful Azerbaijani citizens. These crimes include ethnic cleansing, serious human rights violations and the systematic destruction of Azerbaijani heritage. The European Parliament has chosen to remain silent about these atrocities, including the Khojaly genocide. During this act of genocide, the Armenian armed forces brutally killed 613 innocent people, including children, women and the elderly. The fate of nearly 4,000 missing Azerbaijani civilians remains unknown, but the European Parliament, in a selective and biased manner, ignores these crimes, preferring to make unfair and false accusations against Azerbaijan," the statement said.

It is noted that Azerbaijan, which has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, has every legal right to prosecute individuals found guilty of committing serious crimes, including armed separatism, crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes and terrorism.