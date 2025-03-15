Consequences of using new techs need more focus - Montenegro's ex defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The consequences of using new technologies need more focus, and today's panel provides some useful ideas to think about in this regard, said Montenegro's former Minister of Defense Milica Pejanovic-Durisic at a panel discussion on “New Technologies for a New World” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"At the recent summit in Paris, issues related to innovation, development, and technology were discussed. However, unfortunately, issues of security, privacy, and risks associated with AI took a backseat. This is concerning, as it is necessary to find a balance between innovation and protecting society from potential negative consequences," Pejanovic-Durisic mentioned.

She also noted that despite the EU's efforts to regulate artificial intelligence, the current changes in policy may weaken control over the technology.

"The EU was one of the leaders in AI (artificial intelligence) regulation, but now changes are being discussed that could weaken these standards, which may lead to an increase in the influence of large companies and risks to security," she added.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

