Russia’s Federation Council chair arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 16 March 2025 16:59 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: AZERTAC

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on an official visit on March 16, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of the two countries were flying, the guest was met by Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov, head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Russian interparliamentary relations Polad Bulbuloglu and other officials.

