BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has extended condolences to North Macedonia following a devastating fire in the city of Kočani that claimed dozens of lives, Trend reports.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to all those affected by this heartbreaking loss and hope for a quick and full recovery for those who have been injured," the ministry's statement read.

At least 50 people lost their lives in the fire, which broke out during a concert in Kočani.