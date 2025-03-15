Global Baku Forum holds panel discussion on “Global Health in Crisis: New Frontiers in Preparedness and Equity”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The panel discussion on “Global Health in Crisis: New Frontiers in Preparedness and Equity” has started at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The discussion is attended by Teymur Musayev, Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Susan Greenfield, member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, first woman director of the Royal Institution of Great Britain; co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center; Ismail Serageldin, former vice president of the World Bank; Dalia Itzik, president of Israel in 2007, former speaker of the Knesset, chair of Hadassah Medical Organization; Amir Dossal, president and CEO of Global Partnerships Forum, prime minister of Moldova in 2015; Chiril Gaburici, general director of the International Center for the Advancement of Human Rights and Human Rights of the Republic of Moldova, Hadassah Medical Organization CEO Yoram Weiss.

The XII Global Baku Forum is being held from March 13 to 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event discusses global geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crises, global recovery and regional stability, COP29, and other important global issues.

