BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijani boxers showcased impressive performances at an international tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, securing three medals, Trend reports.

Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg) claimed the top spot on the podium, defeating Hungarian boxer Cruzito Kovacs in the final with a 4:1 victory (30:27, 28:29, 29:26, 29:28, 29:28).

Meanwhile, Tural Sariev (50 kg) and Ali Abdullayev (65 kg) earned silver medals for Azerbaijan.