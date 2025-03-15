Azerbaijan's Baku set to host next International Chess Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF), with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, will once again host the "Baku Open - 2025" International Chess Festival, a source in ACF told Trend.

According to the source, before the festival, one of the legendary figures in the chess world, the 15th World Champion Viswanathan Anand, will visit Baku. The Indian chess player will face Azerbaijan's last national champion, Rauf Mammadov, in rapid and blitz games. The match between Anand and Mammadov is planned to take place on April 27-30.

The "Baku Open - 2025" International Chess Festival will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall from April 27 (arrival day) through May 6 (final round and closing), with chess players competing in three groups under the Swiss system in nine rounds (A, B, and C).

The total prize fund of the festival is $55,000.

