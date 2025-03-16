Delegation of Turkman NGOs visits liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. A delegation of Turkman NGOs from Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria began their visit to Azerbaijan on March 14, 2025, to assess the consequences of the Armenian occupation and observe ongoing restoration efforts, Trend reports.

The delegation, consisting of NGO chairpersons, public figures, and media representatives, is visiting Azerbaijan with the support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of their trip, the delegation traveled to the liberated city of Fuzuli, where they inspected the destroyed city center and reviewed the reconstruction work in the region. They also visited Secondary School No. 1 named after Mirza Ulugbek and the Children's Creative Center named after Kurmangazy, where they were briefed on the restoration efforts and the crimes committed by the Armenian side during the occupation.

Prior to this, the delegation had also visited Khojaly, Khankendi, and Shusha, where they familiarized themselves with the aftermath of the occupation and the ongoing revival of the region.