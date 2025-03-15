Euronews TV broadcasts footage on Azerbaijan's industrial zones (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Euronews has released a footage on Azerbaijan's industrial zones, Trend reports.

The footage highlighted the projects implemented by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy to develop the non-oil sector and diversify the country's economy.

According to the footage, the modern infrastructure established in the industrial zones and the tax breaks applied attract local and foreign investors, contribute to the creation of new jobs and increase export potential.

Further details on the footage can be found via the link: https://www.euronews.com/video/2025/03/13/how-azerbaijans-industrial-zones-are-driving-investment-and-exports

