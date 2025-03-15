Delegation of Turkmen NGOs kicks off visit to Azerbaijan's liberated areas (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, March 15. A delegation of more than 30 Turkmen Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) from Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria has begun its visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The delegation includes NGO chairmen, public figures, and media representatives.

The visit is being implemented through the Agency for State Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan.

The guests' visit to the liberated territories has begun today.

The delegation first got acquainted with the Asgaran fortress.

Then they visited Khojaly city.

Currently, they are getting acquainted with Karabakh University.

The delegation was given detailed information about the university.

Then, the delegation is scheduled to visit Shusha, and tomorrow, Fuzuli.

