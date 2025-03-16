Iran intends to establish special joint zone with Türkiye - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Iran intends to establish special joint economic zone with Türkiye, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an event organized to celebrate the commissioning of a highway in the West Azerbaijan Province, located in northwestern Iran.

According to her, relevant work is being carried out in this direction.

The minister also said that West Azerbaijan Province operates six active border customs with three neighboring countries (Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Iraq)ç and these customs can play a major role in the development of Iran's economy.

Sadegh added that the cities through which transit corridors pass can play an effective role for the population, while freight transportation, border terminals etc. can lead to the development of the region.

Today, two highways with a length of 61 km were commissioned in the West Azerbaijan Province.

