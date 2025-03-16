Turkish and US presidents hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, Trend reports.

President Erdogan expressed confidence that Türkiye and the United States would continue to strengthen cooperation in a new format focused on tangible results and sincerity. He emphasized the importance of expanding consultations between the two countries in light of ongoing regional and global events.

The conversation particularly focused on President Trump's initiatives to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as his support for Türkiye in achieving a just and lasting peace.

Erdogan also addressed the issue of restoring stability in Syria, stressing the need to lift sanctions against the country to facilitate the return of Syrians to their homeland.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed the prospects for defense sector cooperation, including resolving issues related to CAATSA sanctions, the purchase of F-16 aircraft, and Türkiye's potential return to the F-35 program. Erdogan expressed hope that the United States would consider Türkiye's interests in the fight against terrorism and further strengthen bilateral relations.