Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Politics

Iran stands ready to hold mutual respect-based talks with European countries - FM

Politics Materials 15 March 2025 17:29 (UTC +04:00)
Iran stands ready to hold mutual respect-based talks with European countries - FM
Photo: Iran MFA

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Iran is ready to hold talks with European countries based on mutual respect and common interests, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is pursuing a strategy of positive diplomatic relations with European countries.

Veldkamp also said that the Netherlands and Iran have long-standing relations.

The Dutch minister noted that Iran's position in the region is important and it is necessary to use diplomatic potential to create understanding between states and address discords.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more