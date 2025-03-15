Iran stands ready to hold mutual respect-based talks with European countries - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Iran is ready to hold talks with European countries based on mutual respect and common interests, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is pursuing a strategy of positive diplomatic relations with European countries.

Veldkamp also said that the Netherlands and Iran have long-standing relations.

The Dutch minister noted that Iran's position in the region is important and it is necessary to use diplomatic potential to create understanding between states and address discords.

