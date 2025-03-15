Azerbaijan shares its government's healthcare, ecological priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Reduction of the environmental pollution impact on human health and promotion of healthy lifestyles are key priorities for Azerbaijan, the country's Health Minister Teymur Musayev said during the panel discussion on “Global Health in Crisis: New Frontiers in Preparedness and Equity” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"In recent years, global health has faced both achievements and failures, driven by factors such as pandemics, climate change, and healthcare interventions. These challenges often push countries toward innovation and strengthening. Instead of viewing obstacles as barriers, they should be seen as steps toward progress," he explained.

According to him, global healthcare crises, such as pandemics and disease outbreaks, cause devastating damage, but at the same time, they create opportunities for positive change. These crises stimulate urgent innovations in vaccines, treatment methods, and medical technologies. They also reveal weaknesses in healthcare infrastructure, prompting countries to implement stricter policies, carry out reforms, and increase investments for better preparation for future challenges.

"Under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the implementation of socially-oriented policies, the shift to digital governance, and economic diversification have strengthened our sovereignty and bolstered our position as a leading country in the region. The unanimous decision to hold COP29 in Baku last November reflects the deep respect and trust the international community has for our country. The COP29 conference was a huge success and productive, leaving an indelible mark in the history of the climate change movement," the minister noted.

Musayev added that climate change continues, and it will be impossible to reverse it in the foreseeable future.

"We must focus on mitigating its impact on health. Key actions include creating healthcare systems resilient to carbon emissions, developing eco-friendly hospitals, and preparing climate-resilient medical personnel. These measures are important components of a sustainable and healthy future," he pointed out.

The XII Global Baku Forum is being held from March 13 to 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event discusses global geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crises, global recovery and regional stability, COP29, and other important global issues.

