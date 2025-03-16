Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US launches large-scale operation against Houthis in Yemen

World Materials 16 March 2025 02:29 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The US military has launched a large-scale operation against the rebel movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) in Yemen, the US Central Command said, Trend reports.

The operation includes a series of precision strikes on Houthi targets "across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and restore freedom of navigation," the statement said.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump ordered the US military to begin military action against the Houthis. He noted that rebel attacks on US ships must stop.

