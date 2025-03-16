Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 16, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies increased in price compared to March 13.

As for CBI, $1 equals 581,030 rials, and one euro is 632,733 rials, while on March 15, one euro was 637,166 rials.

Currency Rial on March 16 Rial on March 15 1 US dollar USD 581,030 586,010 1 British pound GBP 751,568 756,904 1 Swiss franc CHF 656,780 661,840 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,329 57,802 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,484 54,965 1 Danish krone DKK 84,713 85,396 1 Indian rupee INR 6,682 6,742 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,211 159,567 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,881,575 1,901,931 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,439 209,229 100 Japanese yens JPY 390,916 394,607 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,746 75,398 1 Omani rial OMR 1,509,168 1,522,015 1 Canadian dollar CAD 404,289 407,494 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 333,872 336,440 1 South African rand ZAR 31,980 32,239 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,902 15,977 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,795 6,864 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,624 160,992 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,343 44,777 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,423 370,247 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,941 156,269 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,545,293 1,558,537 1 Singapore dollar SGD 435,404 439,122 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,073 482,306 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,609 19,811 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 279 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 417,457 421,147 1 Libyan dinar LYD 120,721 121,640 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,280 80,964 100 Thai baht THB 1,734,067 1,743,328 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,673 131,831 1,000 South Korean won KRW 400,367 403,564 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 819,506 826,530 1 euro EUR 632,733 637,166 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,928 117,323 1 Georgian lari GEL 209,342 211,394 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,533 35,891 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,237 8,307 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,421 179,198 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,782 344,712 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,014,558 1,023,978 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,343 53,798 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,798 167,564 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,827 9,089

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 772,629 rials and $1 costs 709,495 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 751,585 rials, and the price of $1 totals 690,170 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 916,000–919,000 rials, while one euro is about 997,000–1 million rials.