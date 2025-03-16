Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 16

Iran Materials 16 March 2025 12:08 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 16

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 16, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies increased in price compared to March 13.

As for CBI, $1 equals 581,030 rials, and one euro is 632,733 rials, while on March 15, one euro was 637,166 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 16

Rial on March 15

1 US dollar

USD

581,030

586,010

1 British pound

GBP

751,568

756,904

1 Swiss franc

CHF

656,780

661,840

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,329

57,802

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,484

54,965

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,713

85,396

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,682

6,742

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,211

159,567

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,881,575

1,901,931

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,439

209,229

100 Japanese yens

JPY

390,916

394,607

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,746

75,398

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,509,168

1,522,015

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

404,289

407,494

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

333,872

336,440

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,980

32,239

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,902

15,977

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,795

6,864

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,624

160,992

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,343

44,777

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,423

370,247

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,941

156,269

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,545,293

1,558,537

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

435,404

439,122

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,073

482,306

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,609

19,811

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

279

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

417,457

421,147

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

120,721

121,640

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,280

80,964

100 Thai baht

THB

1,734,067

1,743,328

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,673

131,831

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

400,367

403,564

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

819,506

826,530

1 euro

EUR

632,733

637,166

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,928

117,323

1 Georgian lari

GEL

209,342

211,394

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,533

35,891

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,237

8,307

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,421

179,198

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,782

344,712

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,014,558

1,023,978

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,343

53,798

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,798

167,564

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,827

9,089

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 772,629 rials and $1 costs 709,495 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 751,585 rials, and the price of $1 totals 690,170 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 916,000–919,000 rials, while one euro is about 997,000–1 million rials.

Latest

Latest

Read more