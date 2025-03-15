Iranian president promulgates law on Iran-EU free trade agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15.​ President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian has announced the law on a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union to various circles in Iran for implementation, Trend reports via the information portal of the Iranian president.

This law will be implemented by the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, and the Foreign Ministry.

The agreement in question was adopted by the Iranian Parliament on February 4, 2024, and approved by the Iranian Constitutional Supervisory Council on March 2, 2024.

To note, a free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union was signed in St. Petersburg on December 25, 2023. It is expected that after the recently signed agreement comes into force, trade turnover will reach $18-20 billion within five-seven years.

