C4IR's chief talks co-op with Coursera, rollout of digital techs into Azerbaijani economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan has started cooperation with the Coursera platform, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Fariz Jafarov said at a panel discussion on “New Technologies for a New World” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that as a result of this partnership, more than 100,000 citizens of Azerbaijan will have free access to over 8,000 online courses.

Jafarov emphasized that the implementation of new technologies will create millions of jobs, but will also lead to the reduction of 92 million jobs. Therefore, it is important to prepare the country's citizens by equipping them with the necessary skills so that they can adapt to changes in the labor market. In this context, the project with Coursera will be an important step in the education and upskilling of citizens.

“As part of digital initiatives, Azerbaijan is actively working on the creation of large language models in the Azerbaijani language, which will be a significant step towards strengthening the country’s digital sovereignty,” he said.

According to him, the implementation of AI technologies based on digital twins in various sectors, such as agriculture and education, will allow for the prompt resolution of tasks related to planning and infrastructure development.

"Such projects will help entrepreneurs, government agencies, and citizens to accelerate processes and improve the quality of life," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

