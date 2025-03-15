Former Greek PM calls for women to lead environmental change efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Women should play a pivotal role in initiating and leading efforts aimed at improving environmental conditions, the former Greek Prime Minister Georgios Papandreou said at a panel discussion on “Gender-Security-Climate Nexus” at the XII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"It is crucial that environmental policies and the major changes we need to make in our societies are led by women in our communities and families," he said.

Papandreou also highlighted that environmental issues disproportionately affect women and other vulnerable groups, making them even more susceptible due to their position in society.

"At the local level, specific measures should be implemented, not only to ensure women have opportunities to take leadership roles but also to support their work. It is often women who support communities, provide education, and raise children," he added.

The XII Global Baku Forum will be held from March 13 through 15 this year under the motto “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities”.

The forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event will discuss key global issues such as geopolitical changes, multilateralism, global health crisis, reconstruction and regional stability of the world, COP29, and others.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from more than 60 countries, including more than 25 former presidents, more than 15 former prime ministers, about 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.

