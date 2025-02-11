Azerbaijan, Türkiye complete joint military drills in Kars (VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen have completed joint exercises in Kars, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Servicemen of the Combined Arms Army worthily represented Azerbaijan at the “Winter Exercise-2025”.

On this occasion, a solemn ceremony was held in the Combined Arms Army.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Kanan Seyidov highlighted the significance of joint military exercises.

He emphasized that the experience gained during the "Winter Exercise-2025" will positively impact the army's combat capability and on behalf of the Defense Ministry’s leadership expressed gratitude to the servicemen for their skills and professionalism demonstrated throughout the exercise.

At the end of the ceremony, servicemen, who excelled in fulfilling their service duties, were awarded.

