Azerbaijan to honor 30th anniversary of Constitution with special medal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A commemorative medal "30th Anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan" will be established, Trend reports.

This issue is outlined in the action plan on the declaration of 2025 as the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan, approved today by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Under the action plan, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan and the Parliament have been recommended to establish the mentioned medal within the year.