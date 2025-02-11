Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts next meeting of Coordination Headquarters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Chaired by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration and head of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in a centralized manner, a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters was held in the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.

In his opening remarks, Samir Nuriyev highlighted the ongoing construction and restoration efforts in the liberated territories, which have gained significant momentum under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that, as part of the large-scale projects implemented in line with the Great Return program approved by the head of state, modern infrastructure facilities have been inaugurated, residential areas have been built to ensure the comfortable return and settlement of IDPs, and the necessary conditions have been created in these territories.

Emphasizing the country’s full restoration of state sovereignty following the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation, Nuriyev described this historic milestone as a testament to the political wisdom and determination of the Commander-in-Chief, the strength of the Azerbaijani state, and the unity and will of the Azerbaijani people.

He reiterated that the Great Return to the liberated territories is one of the nation’s key priorities and that progress in this area is under constant monitoring.

In accordance with the meeting’s agenda, the Coordination Headquarters reviewed reports on the implementation of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” including efforts to ensure economic stability, facilitate population resettlement, stimulate economic and entrepreneurial activity, and address employment issues. Reports were also presented on the activities of the Special Representative Offices of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories and the tasks ahead.

Samir Nuriyev stressed the importance of mobilizing all resources to achieve the objectives of the Great Return initiative. In conclusion, relevant assignments were given to fulfill the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, the staff of the Coordination Headquarters inspected several facilities in the cities of Khankendi and Shusha.

