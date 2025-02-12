This visit is beginning of meaningful and strategic alliance between our two brotherly countries - Somalia President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. This visit is not just a diplomatic engagement. Indeed, it is the beginning of a meaningful and strategic alliance on partnership between our two brotherly countries, President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said in a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Somalia and Azerbaijan share a common vision for development, security, and prosperity. I would also like to commend the Azerbaijani people for protecting their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” added Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.