Armenian troops use EU observers to gather intel on Azerbaijani positions (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. On February 12, around noon, a UAZ-Patriot and two Land Cruiser-LX vehicles arrived at Armenian military positions near Khanazakh in Goris district, directly across from Malibay in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, Trend reports.

Surveillance equipment recorded three individuals getting out of the vehicles, observing the area, and taking photos and videos in the direction of Azerbaijani positions.

Armenia is using such so-called “monitoring missions” to gather intelligence on the locations and positions of Azerbaijani forces.

Additionally, by involving EU monitoring mission representatives, Armenia is attempting to provoke Azerbaijani troops through these staged incidents.