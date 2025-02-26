France's presence in littoral territories constitutes neo-colonialism - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. France's presence in several littoral territories is already perceived as neocolonialism, said MP Tural Ganjaliyev, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's working group on Corsica, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting with media representatives from French littoral territories as part of discussions in the National Assembly, Ganjaliyev emphasized that the presence of French officials in these territories signifies a strong commitment to cooperation between the two sides.

“We are aware that for several centuries, France maintained a colonial empire across Africa, Corsica, and the Caribbean, and the peoples living in these territories have suffered as a result. Unfortunately, France continues to exert its political and economic influence over these territories. We must stand against the official narratives put forth by France,” he said.

