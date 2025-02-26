Helium gas production holds strategic and economic significance for Iran – VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The production of helium gas from natural gas is of significant economic and strategic importance for Iran, said the country’s Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Eslami noted that the production of helium gas from natural gas is considered a new achievement for the country.

The VP further explained that, given Iran’s gas reservoirs contain helium, the country has launched a pilot project with the participation of one of its universities. A facility to meet the country’s helium gas needs will begin construction in the coming year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026).

To note, Iran launched a pilot project for producing helium gas from natural gas on February 19. Under this project, the country will produce 22 tons of helium gas annually.

Helium gas is used in various sectors, including cooling nuclear reactors. Research shows that around 17 percent of the world’s helium reserves are located in Iran.

