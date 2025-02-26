Uzbekneftegaz, United Energy Group discuss expanding hydrocarbon production and reserves

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's oil and gas company) and China-Pakistan’s United Energy Group discussed increasing hydrocarbon production and expanding reserves, Trend reports.

During the talks, both sides exchanged views on the importance of accelerating efforts in this direction and emphasized the need for a detailed strategy to enhance the efficiency of natural gas extraction. The discussion focused on analyzing existing data, outlining further steps, and identifying key actions to ensure effective development.

The parties also stressed the significance of strengthening cooperation in implementing advanced technologies and innovative solutions in the energy sector. Additionally, they highlighted the importance of collaboration in education and knowledge exchange to drive long-term industry growth.

As a result of the meeting, both companies reached a consensus to enhance their collaborative synergy and maintain robust and fruitful engagement in hydrocarbon exploration and extraction initiatives.

Earlier, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Malaysian Petronas' (a global leader in the oil and gas industry, petrochemicals, and renewable energy) President Mohd Taufik discussed geological exploration and the development of promising hydrocarbon deposits.

