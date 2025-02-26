Turkmenistan, EU engage in talks towards prospective accords

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 26. The eighth Turkmenistan-European Union Interparliamentary Dialogue took place in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan's Ashgabat on February 25, Trend reports.

Both sides emphasized the need for regular parliamentary meetings to strengthen legal frameworks and exchange expertise. Discussions covered the implementation of Turkmenistan’s National Action Plans on Human Rights and Gender Equality (2021-2025) and advancing agreements with the EU.

The EU delegation also met with the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, highlighting Turkmenistan’s neutrality in promoting regional stability and its energy and transport potential. EU representatives acknowledged the country’s reforms in human rights, gender equality, and civil society support. Talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and the broader "EU-Central Asia" framework.

Noteworthy is that the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the European Union exceeded 1.5 billion euros from January to October 2023, marking an 84 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022. As both sides continue to implement and expand their agreements, the future of Turkmenistan-EU relations looks increasingly robust, with a shared commitment to enhancing ties across various sectors.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel