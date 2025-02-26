Azerbaijani oil valuation depreciates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta decreased on February 25 by $1.56 (two percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $75.15 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light also went down by $1.53 (two percent) to $73.83 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $1.93 (3.24 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $57.51 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $1.67 (2.24 percent) less than the previous rate, standing at $72.9 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 26 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at $70.

