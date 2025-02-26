Türkiye unwaveringly supports Azerbaijan - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan as always, the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"Despite the passage of years, I respectfully commemorate the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers who lost their lives in the Khojaly genocide, whose pain continues to resonate deeply in our hearts on this 33rd anniversary.

Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan, as it always has and always will," the post said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel